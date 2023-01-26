0
Thursday 26 January 2023 - 08:27

Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Desecration of Quran in European Countries

Story Code : 1037789
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Desecration of Quran in European Countries
Ayatollah Khamenei said that the sacrilegious acts committed under the slogan of free speech show that Islam and the Quran are the main targets of the World Arrogance attacks.

"Despite those plots, the future belongs to Islam", the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, calling on all freedom-seekers across the globe to stand up alongside Muslims against the “evil policy” of insulting sanctities and spreading hatred.

The comments were shared on the Twitter page of his official website KHAMENEI.IR on Wednesday.

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Denmark's far-right 'Hard Line' party, burned a copy of the Holy Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday amid heavy police security.
