Islam Times - Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram says it will reinstate Donald Trump's accounts but sets new guardrails to deter repeat offenses. Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) said Wednesday it will reinstate former US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.



Mr. Trump, who had the most followed account on Facebook when he was barred, will “in the coming weeks” regain access to his accounts that collectively had hundreds of millions of followers, Meta said. In November, Trump’s account was also reinstated on Twitter, which had barred him since January 2021, collectively giving the former US president more of a megaphone as he campaigns for the White House in 2024.