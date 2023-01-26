0
Thursday 26 January 2023 - 08:53

Israeli Occupying Forces Kill Four Palestinians in West Bank

Widespread confrontations broke out with Palestinian youth during Wednesday’s raid, which lasted several hours, during which 17-year-old Mohammad Ali and 20-year-old Aref Abdel Nasser Lahlouh were shot and killed.

The second man killed on Wednesday, Lahloul, was shot dead after he allegedly attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

Lahlouh hailed from the Jenin refugee camp but was killed in Qalqilya, near the illegal Israeli settlement of Kedumim.

Meanwhile,  Abdel-Latif al-Kanua, a Hamas spokesman, commented on the ongoing clashes in Jenin, saying that "the resistance fighters confronting the special forces there and yesterday's clashes in Silwan and Al-Tor are evidence of the escalation of our people's revolution."

Thursday’s violence brings the number of Palestinians killed this year to 24. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2004, according to the AFP.
