Syria’s Envoy to UN Says US Occupation Takes Toll on Security, Stability

Syria's ambassador to the United Nations denounced the United States' destructive policies toward his nation, saying the US occupation has taken a toll on the security and stability of the Arab country.

In his address to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Bassam Sabbagh said that the US's actions toward the rest of the world and the region, particularly Syria, had seeded "instability and insecurity" in his country and undermined decades-long developmental gains.According to Sabbagh, the US's harmful acts caused a significant portion of Syrians to become internally displaced, refugees, and food insecure.Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on the political and humanitarian issues in Syria, Sabbagh said that some countries continue to take advantage of the UNSC to continue their defamation campaigns against Syria without looking for solutions to the dire humanitarian situation they put the Syrian people in.The envoy continued by saying that the US's misguided policies in the world and the region had destabilized the country's position and undone decades' worth of development progress.“The illegitimate foreign military presence in Syria has contributed, to a great deal, to threatening the safety of the Syrian territorial integrity, and the theft of its resources, on top, the oil, gas and wheat,” Sabbagh said.“Today, Syria is more determined than ever before to continue combating remnants of terrorism and restoring security and stability to all its lands, Sabbagh added.The ambassador also pointed to the American occupation forces' plunder of Syria's oil, gas, and wheat resources -- a trend that started following the defeat of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group -- estimating the resources to be worth upwards of $100 billion.According to the official, the US further supported the continuation of the Israeli regime's 1967-present occupation of Syria's Golan Heights, besides preventing the UN Security Council from delivering a proper response to the Tel Aviv regime's recurrent attacks on the Syrian territory and vital facilities.The US has recognized the Golan as, what it calls, "Israeli territory." Throughout successive decades, Washington has also been changelessly shielding the occupying regime at the UN against all condemnatory resolutions and punitive measures.The Syrian official urged the international organization to uphold Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity and to act in accordance with its obligations regarding the US and its allies' actions against that country. He also urged the organization to hold Washington and others accountable for the harm that their policies have caused the Arab nation.