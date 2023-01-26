French Politician Criticizes Ukraine President for Demanding Fighter Jets, Long-Range Missiles

Islam Times - Florian Philippot, leader of France’s The Patriots political party and former European Parliament member, called Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky a ‘madman’ after he asked long-range missiles and warplanes from the West.

"Now, Zelensky is demanding fighter jets and long-range missiles from the West. How long are we going to follow this madman? Until a third world war?!" he wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday, TASS reported.The French politician earlier slammed tank supplies to Ukraine as "the shortest path to a third world war."On January 5, Philippot called on French President Emmanuel Macron to abandon plans of sending weapons to Kiev, saying that it would weaken the French army and would not help stop the conflict.After Macron’s telephone call with Zelensky on January 4, the Elysee Palace announced France’s plans to supply Kiev with light tanks.France Presse reported back then, citing the Elysee Palace, that Macron had promised to send AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.