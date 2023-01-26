Raisi: Desecration of Holy Quran Is against Freedom of Expression

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced on Thursday the desecration of the holy Quran in Europe as an act that goes against freedom of expression.

“Those who insult the religion, the holy Quran and the holy Prophet, in fact, they are insulting all Abrahamic religions and humanity as a whole,” Raisi said in a speech in the annual national prayer assembly in Tehran.In parallel, he stressed the great importance of promoting the culture of praying.“Real worshipers are not people of low work, corruption and unhealthy administrative relations,” Raisi told his administration’s employees.According to the Iranian President, “Performing and paying attention to prayers have protected our society, people and country from seditions and conspiracies since the beginning of the victory of the revolution.”The 29th national prayer conference, after a 2-year hiatus due to the spread of the Coronavirus, was resumed this year in person and as usual with reading out the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.