Jenin Resists the “Israeli” Aggression: Several Martyred, Occupation Unable to Act

Islam Times - The “Israeli” occupation forces have martyred at least eight Palestinians and wounded several others during its continuous armed aggression in Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The “Israeli” military claimed that Jenin invasion is an ‘operation’ that aims to arrest an important resistance fighter.According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the situation in Jenin camp is very critical as the Red Crescent announced that there are many injuries that are difficult to rescue given the continuous “Israeli” shelling.This comes as the “Israeli” barbarism was manifested by invading the Jenin Public Hospital. “Suffocation cases were reported among Palestinian patients, including children, as the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces fired gas canisters towards the hospital,” reports stated.Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation forces demolished the Jenin Sports Club and destroyed the contents of the placeIn response, the Palestinian Resistance, particularly Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, said their fighters were battling “Israeli” troops.Videos showed that they managed to shoot down an “Israeli” drone. Furthermore, repots mentioned that several “Israeli” soldiers were injured during their invasion of the area.In addition, Islamic Jihad told mediators that “Israel” bears the consequences of the aggression on Jenin camp.On the political level, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the “Israeli” occupation military’s invasion of the Jenin camp, urging an international action to stop the “Israeli” barbarism.Similarly, the Palestinian Authority Presidency slammed the “Israeli” aggression on Jenin describing it as “an organized crime and massacre” and calling on the international community to intervene to stop this aggression.