Friday 27 January 2023 - 13:02

Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran

Story Code : 1038024
Expressing sympathy with the government and the nation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the families of victims of the tragic incident, Nasser Kanaani noted that the attacker was arrested immediately and the investigation was underway.

He added that based on political and security authorities’ order the case was being investigated with high priority and sensitivity to determine the dimensions of this action and the motivation of the armed attacker.

In the initial investigation, the attacker stated that his motivation for the attack was personal issues and family problems, Kanaani added.

He also recommended that the mass media avoid the spread of unreliable news and speculation in this regard.

Regarding the attack, the acting criminal prosecutor of Tehran Mohammad Shahriari said the armed man attacked the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran due to personal motivation.

Shahriari said that at 08:00 a.m. (Iran local time) on Friday, a man attacked the Embassy of Azerbaijan with a firearm, killing one person and injuring two others.

The attacker also claimed that his wife made a visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Farvardin (March 21-April 20) and has not returned home yet.

After numerous visits to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and not receiving any response, this morning I decided to go there with a Kalashnikov I had already prepared. I thought my wife was at the embassy and refused to meet me, the attacker said.
