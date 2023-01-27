0
Friday 27 January 2023 - 13:06

Chaos in Lebanon’s Markets as Lebanese Lira Sinks to New Record Low

Story Code : 1038027
Chaos in Lebanon’s Markets as Lebanese Lira Sinks to New Record Low
Currency exchange dealers reported that the dollar was trading on the parallel market at 63,900 Lebanese liras to buy and 63,500 Lebanese liras to sell on Friday morning.

Exchange dealer reported a slight rise, saying that the dollar was trading at 61,000 Lebanese liras to buy and 61,500 Lebanese liras to sell.

The decline in Lebanese lira has marked a loss in value of more than 13 per cent in a week, local media reported, citing economists.

Once pegged at around 1,507 to the US currency, the Lebanese lira has now lost 97 per cent of its value since the start of an unprecedented financial crisis caused by a drastic shortage of dollars, which plunged 80 per cent of Lebanon’s population into poverty.

Fuel Prices Soar

The fast change in exchange rate has reflected chaos on the Lebanese markets, especially the fuel prices.

Oil prices have edged up across the country on Friday morning as the price of gasoline (95 octanes) has increased by LBP 60,000 and (98 octanes) has increased by LBP 60,000.

The price of diesel has increased by LBP 56,000 and the price of a gas canister has increased by LBP 35,000, National News Agency reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Fadi Abu Shakra, the representative of the union for fuel distributors, announced that the union will issue two price lists every day, in order to move parallel with the fall of the national currency.

“Two price lists will be issued daily: the first at 9:00 and the second at 16:00,” Abu Shakra told local radio station, attributing the issue to the fast change in Lebanese currency exchange rate against the US dollar.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
27 January 2023
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
27 January 2023
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
27 January 2023
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
26 January 2023
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
26 January 2023
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
26 January 2023
Sweden
Sweden's Quran Burning Condemned by UN
25 January 2023
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
25 January 2023
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
25 January 2023
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
23 January 2023