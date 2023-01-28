0
Saturday 28 January 2023 - 05:18

10 “Israeli” Settlers Killed in Heroic Shooting Op. Outside Synagogue in Al-Quds

Many others were also wounded during the incident that took place on Friday, a day after the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops raided the city of Jenin and its neighboring refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank, martyring nine Palestinians.

The Palestinian man, Khairi Al-Alkam, was behind the heroic operation.

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has praised the operation as "a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation's criminal actions."

The operation was also welcomed by the Islamic Jihad.

The Jenin raid saw scores of “Israeli” armored vehicles, which were packed with the regime's troops, attacking the city, opening fire on the Palestinian youths, who were trying to block the invading forces' way.

The raid turned Thursday into the deadliest single day so far for Palestinians in the current year.

Including the raid's fatalities, the regime has shot and martyred at least 30 Palestinians throughout 2023.

Later during the day, thousands of mourners flooded Jenin's streets carrying the bodies of the martyrs overhead, and chanting slogans against the occupying regime.
