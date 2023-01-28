0
Saturday 28 January 2023 - 05:21

Oldest, Most Complete Mummy Found in Egypt

The 4,300-year-old mummy was found at the bottom of a 15-meter shaft in a recently uncovered group of tombs dating back to the fifth and sixth dynasties of the Old Kingdom near the Step Pyramid at Saqqara, Zahi Hawass, director of the team, told reporters on Thursday.

The mummy, of a man named Hekashepes, featured a “gold-leaf covering” and was in a limestone sarcophagus that had been sealed in mortar.

“I put my head inside to see what was inside the sarcophagus: a beautiful mummy of a man completely covered in layers of gold,” Hawass said. “This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date.”

Among other tombs found was one belonging to Khnumdjedef, an inspector of officials, supervisor of nobles and priest during the reign of Unas, the last pharaoh of the fifth dynasty. It was decorated with scenes of daily life, Al Jazeera reported.

The vast burial site at the ancient Egyptian capital, Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal graves and old Coptic Christian monasteries.
