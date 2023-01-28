0
Saturday 28 January 2023 - 05:27

Rocket Attack Reported on Gas Field in Iraqi Kurdistan

Rocket Attack Reported on Gas Field in Iraqi Kurdistan
Local Iraqi media in the Kurdistan region reported that a rocket attack on the Khor Mor r gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal County in the south of Sulyamaniyeh province Friday evening.

According to the Baghdad Al-Youm (Baghdad Today) website, the attack took place in the early hours of Friday morning and there were no casualties.

The report added it is not yet clear which group or people were responsible for the attack and the place where the rockets were fired is also not known.

According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke from this gas field could be seen from a far distance. The security forces of Iraqi Kurdistan have also started an investigation into the rocket attack.

Khor Mor is run by UAE's Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum and produced the fuel needed by the Iraqi power plants.

Khor Mor has previously been targeted several times in rocket attacks.
