Islam Times - A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, in central India on Saturday morning.

Search and rescue operations have been launched, news agency ANI reported.Further details regarding the crash are not known at this point.The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.There were two pilots onboard the Sukhoi-30 and one onboard the Mirage 2000 aircraft.According to initial reports, two of the pilots are safe, while a chopper has been dispatched to rescue the third pilot. The IAF has initiated a court of enquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision.Meanwhile, a chartered aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.Police and administration have been sent to the spot, District Collector Alok Ranjan told ANI. Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.Eyewitnesses say that the plane caught fire when it was in the air. The plane has fallen to the ground long after the fire broke out as per locals, TimesNow reported.However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.