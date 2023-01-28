0
Saturday 28 January 2023 - 07:00

Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Aircraft Crash in India's Morena

Story Code : 1038158
Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 Aircraft Crash in India
Search and rescue operations have been launched, news agency ANI reported.

Further details regarding the crash are not known at this point.

The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

There were two pilots onboard the Sukhoi-30 and one onboard the Mirage 2000 aircraft.

According to initial reports, two of the pilots are safe, while a chopper has been dispatched to rescue the third pilot. The IAF has initiated a court of enquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision.

Meanwhile, a chartered aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. 

Police and administration have been sent to the spot, District Collector Alok Ranjan told ANI. Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.

Eyewitnesses say that the plane caught fire when it was in the air. The plane has fallen to the ground long after the fire broke out as per locals, TimesNow reported.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
27 January 2023
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
27 January 2023
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
27 January 2023
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
26 January 2023
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
26 January 2023
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
26 January 2023
Sweden
Sweden's Quran Burning Condemned by UN
25 January 2023
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
25 January 2023
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
25 January 2023
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
23 January 2023