Islam Times - A fire broke out at a construction warehouse on the territory of the Sindika market in the Moscow region on an area of 2,100 square meters, emergency services said.

"The fire was localized at 0:42 on an area of 2,100 square meters," the central office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Moscow told TASS."At 02:20, it was announced that the open fire was extinguished," the press service said.Arson is not ruled out among the causes of the fire, emergency services told TASS. There was no information about possible victims.The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia confirmed the information about the fire.