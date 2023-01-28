0
Saturday 28 January 2023 - 11:22

Ayatollah Khamenei Visits Exhibition of Iran’s Industrial Achievements

Story Code : 1038212
Ayatollah Khamenei Visits Exhibition of Iran’s Industrial Achievements
The visit took place on Saturday morning and lasted three hours.

The exhibition has been held in honor of the slogan of the current Iranian year, which is “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating.”

Homegrown capabilities and products in various fields are on display in the exhibition, including in the mining industries and exploration, electronics and telecommunication, aerospace industry and satellite technologies, automotive industry, agriculture and food industry, railroad, road, sea and air transportation, housing sector, oil and petrochemical industries, home appliances, textile, fish farming, watershed management, electricity and power plant industries, dam construction, water management projects, as well as the information and communications technology.



In a meeting with the government officials of Iran in April 2022, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the country’s success to achieve self-sufficiency in certain areas such as the production of six vaccines for preventing the Coronavirus, having almost no foreign debt along with scientific, industrial and technological accomplishments in various areas.

Referring to the possibility that some currency and financial issues may be solved, the Leader said, “If a problem is solved in this regard, we should take care not to allocate the revenues to unnecessary imports. Rather, they must be allocated to infrastructural issues such as roads and railway transport, knowledge-based companies, the innovation of industries, transit paths with neighboring countries and resolving the important problem of water.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
27 January 2023
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
27 January 2023
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
27 January 2023
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
26 January 2023
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
Iran Arrests Members of Over A Dozen ‘Israel’-linked Terrorist Teams
26 January 2023
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies
26 January 2023
Sweden
Sweden's Quran Burning Condemned by UN
25 January 2023
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
Colombia Rejects US Proposal to Supply Ukraine with Russian Weapons: President
25 January 2023
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
Mass Civil Disobedience Planned by Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jails
25 January 2023
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German FM: Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine
23 January 2023
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
Russian Foreign Intel: Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP
23 January 2023