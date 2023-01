Islam Times - Russian forces hit 86 Ukrainian army units at firing positions in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

Over 30 Ukrainian troops were killed along the Donetsk frontline in the past 24 hours, Konashenkov added.

“Russian tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery forces defeated 86 units at firing positions, hitting troops and military equipment in 124 areas,” he noted.