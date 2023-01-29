Trump Vows He Would Develop US Domestic ‘Missile Shield’ if Reelected in 2024

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will develop a new missile defense shield for the United States if reelected president in 2024 in order to address the increasing threat posed by hypersonic missiles.

“When I’m commander in chief… I will work with Congress and our great military leaders… to build a state-of-the art, next-generation missile defense shield.”

According to the former head of state, the system would be similar to the Israeli occupation’s Iron Dome system amid concerns from the United States about hypersonic missiles, particularly ones armed with nuclear warheads.

Republican US Senator John Cornyn warned earlier in January that China and Russia were ahead of the United States on hypersonic technology.

Trump stressed that the world had become “vastly more dangerous” since President Joe Biden took office, arguing that the nuclear rhetoric had not been employed against the US under his administration and saying that foreign adversaries were now using it due to their lack of disrespect for the incumbent administration and the Biden leadership.

The former President underlined that WWIII would make WWI and WWII look like “very small battles,” explaining that the best way to prevent such conflict from taking place was preparing the United States with advanced technology and paramount strength.

Trump also went on to say that the Space Force that was established during his tenure would play a vital role in his proposed effort to create a shield for the United States.

He warned of a nuclear war a day earlier while commenting on the US promises to supply Ukraine with tanks and IFVs.

“There is no greater danger than the deadly menace of nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles,” Trump said in a video statement.