0
Sunday 29 January 2023 - 12:08

Iran Air Defense Thwarts Drone Attack on Military Facility

Story Code : 1038395
Iran Air Defense Thwarts Drone Attack on Military Facility
The defense ministry made the announcement in an early Sunday statement, after an explosion was reported at one of Isfahan’s defense military workshop late Saturday.
 
The ministry said one of its workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.
 
“One of the MAVs was downed by the complex’s air defense fire, while the other two were caught in its defensive traps and exploded,” the statement added.
 
The ministry noted that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it stated, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.
 
The ministry then assured the Iranian nation that such blind attacks will have no effect on the country’s overall march toward progress.
 
Military officials hail Iran’s major progress in stretching its air defense network, and say air defense units are at the highest level of preparedness to defend the country against any possible aggression by enemies.
 
Iranian officials underline that the country's deterrence power has made the enemies more cautious in their moves, underscoring that all their interests and equipment are within range of Tehran's weapons. They warned Iran is capable of targeting the enemy’s vital and sensitive interests all over the place in case it has ill intentions.
 
The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.
 
Military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.
 
Officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
Nuclear Chief: Iran to Continue Developing Nuclear Power Plants
Nuclear Chief: Iran to Continue Developing Nuclear Power Plants
29 January 2023
Pentagon Think Tank Warns Against ‘Long War’ in Ukraine
Pentagon Think Tank Warns Against ‘Long War’ in Ukraine
29 January 2023
Group of Pentagon Officials Secretly Lobbying Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine: Reports
Group of Pentagon Officials Secretly Lobbying Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine: Reports
29 January 2023
NATO ‘Simulates’ Cyberattacks on Kaliningrad, Moscow Facilities: Russia
NATO ‘Simulates’ Cyberattacks on Kaliningrad, Moscow Facilities: Russia
28 January 2023
N Korea Condemns US Sending Battle Tanks to Ukraine
N Korea Condemns US Sending Battle Tanks to Ukraine
28 January 2023
Yemeni PM Hails Iran Support for Resistance Front
Yemeni PM Hails Iran Support for Resistance Front
28 January 2023
CEOs of Banks Warn Netanyahu: Money Moving Out of “Israel”
CEOs of Banks Warn Netanyahu: Money Moving Out of “Israel”
28 January 2023
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
27 January 2023
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
Iran Strongly Condemns Armed attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran
27 January 2023
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
CIA Chief Visits Zionist Entity amid Escalation with Palestine
27 January 2023
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
Israeli Air Attacks Hit Gaza, Escalation Fears after Jenin Raid
27 January 2023
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
Biden’s Nominee for US Human Rights Post Withdraws After Criticism of Stance on ‘Israel’
26 January 2023