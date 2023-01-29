Iran Lashes Out at Canada for Committing Genocide

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani lambasted Canada for adopting a double-standard and politicized approach towards human rights, and said that history of Canada is fraught with killing indigenous children.

“The restricted flow of information about the discovery of these mass graves indicates the depth of the human tragedy and is reminiscent of the crimes committed during the oppressive and racist white rule under the British control on this country,” he said.

The spokesperson stated such crimes have taken place in a country whose government always tries to pretend itself as a human rights advocate in order to be able to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries.

The official noted that efforts by the Canadian government to divert public attention from the tragic discovery of mass graves in the country is a fresh sign that it always seeks to use human rights as a means of “imposing its biased political views” on others.

“The true justice seekers will never ignore these crimes against humanity and the Canadian government should be held accountable for its dark past,” Kanaai continued while offering his sympathy to members of Canada’s indigenous community for the grief they have felt since the uncovering of the graves.

His comments came after an investigative team had found 66 more potential unmarked graves at a former residential school in British Columbia.

More than 150,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit children were forced to attend the 139 Indian Residential Schools. The first one opened around 1825 and the last closed in the 1990s.

The schools were funded by the Canadian government and run by various religious denominations. Their mission was to wipe out Indigenous traditions and assimilate the children into white culture.

More than 4,100 children are thought to have died in the schools, sometimes buried in mass graves and at other times in graves that, if they were marked, became obscured over the years.

More than 1,900 unmarked graves have been uncovered to date.

The Canadian government has acknowledged the wrongdoings of the abusive school system, and in 2008 it formally apologized to the nation’s indigenous people for “failing them so profoundly".

Referring to reports about the fresh discovery of mass graves of indigenous children in Canada, Kana'ani called it a “big human tragedy” that can only be described as “genocide”.