Drone Attack in Isfahan Won’t Impede Iran’s Progress: FM

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Saturday night’s “cowardly” drone attack on a military site in central Iran could by no means obstruct the country’s progress.

Commenting on the drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan that was repelled by the Iranian air defense forces on Saturday night, Amirabdollahian said such cowardly measures could not impede the Iranian experts’ activities and progress.

Turning to the Qatari official’s vist, he reiterated that Iran always welcomes regional talks.

“We believe that dialogue and cooperation is a successful approach to achieving collective stability and security in the region.”

He said Iran has used Qatar’s views about regional negotiations, adding that those views can definitely help clear up a series of misunderstandings.

“Qatar has been always passing on messages about the return of the JCPOA parties to their commitments. Today, we received JCPOA-related messages from the Qatari side,” Amirabdollahian stated, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that his Qatari counterpart has proposed ideas about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Iran and Ukraine have held the first round of political talks in Oman, Amirabdollahian stated, adding that Tehran welcomes Doha’s efforts at the second round of talks.

While Tehran and Moscow have age-old relations, the interaction between Iran and Ukraine should not be translated to enmity towards another party, the foreign minister underlined.

Referring to the good process of negotiations and exchange of messages with the Persian Gulf states, Amirabdollahian said Iran has no challenge with any of its neighbors.

According to the latest decision, Iran and Saudi Arabia are going to hold a fresh round of talks, he stated, noting that the talks with Bahrain are also underway through an intermediary.

For his part, the Qatar foreign minister said his country invites all JCPOA parties to return to the nuclear deal.

Al Thani said Qatar has been given a series of messages from the US to be relayed to Iran.

Lauding the perfect relations between Qatar and Iran, the visiting foreign minister said the two countries have close political and economic ties.

After a Sunday meeting in Tehran, the top Iranian diplomat and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.