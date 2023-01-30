0
Monday 30 January 2023 - 03:00

Swedish Authorities Slammed for Colluding in Desecration of Quran

"Absolutely uncivilised barbaric behaviour blessed by the Swedish authorities," he wrote on his Twitter account, commenting on the burning of a Quran in Stockholm.
 
On January 21, leader of the far-right Straight Course party Rasmus Paludan publicly burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
 
He also criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
 
On Monday, Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect any support from Ankara for its NATO membership bid following anti-Turkish events in Stockholm.
 
Earlier, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar made similar statements.
