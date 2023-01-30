0
Monday 30 January 2023 - 04:25

2 Al-Qaeda-affiliated Members Arrested in Pakistan

Operations against the security forces were foiled by the identification and detention of two al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists in Punjab state, the news outlets reported.

The terrorists were detained in the city of Rahim Yar Khan located in Punjab state, the media added.

Security forces dismantled al-Qaeda terrorist communications center during the operation, according to the reports.

Pakistan's military announced during February-March 2020 that its security forces have detained or killed over 1,000 al-Qaeda terrorists in various operations over the past three years.
