2 Al-Qaeda-affiliated Members Arrested in Pakistan

Islam Times - Two Al-Qaeda-linked members have been arrested in the country, a Pakistani media reported.

Operations against the security forces were foiled by the identification and detention of two al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists in Punjab state, the news outlets reported.The terrorists were detained in the city of Rahim Yar Khan located in Punjab state, the media added.Security forces dismantled al-Qaeda terrorist communications center during the operation, according to the reports.Pakistan's military announced during February-March 2020 that its security forces have detained or killed over 1,000 al-Qaeda terrorists in various operations over the past three years.