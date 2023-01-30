Islam Times - South Korean President's approval rating fell 1.7 percentage points over the week to 37.0 percent last week, continuing to slide for the third successive week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment of Yoon Suk-yeol's conduct of state affairs gained 1.0 percentage point to 59.8 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 38.6 percent last week, down 1.6 percentage points from a week earlier.The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating increased 2.1 percentage points to 45.4 percent.The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.9 percent of the support score last week, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous week, Xinhua reported.The results were based on a survey of 1,504 voters conducted from last Wednesday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.