Number of Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attack on Jenin Rises to 10

Islam Times - The number of Palestinians killed in a raid carried out on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank rose to ten after a young Palestinian man succumbed to the wounds he suffered in the raid.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 24-year-old Omar Tareq Saadi died of his serious injuries on Sunday after being shot in the stomach by Israeli troops during the violent raid on Thursday, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said Saadi was a former prisoner, who spent about 3 years in Israeli jails.The latest death brings the total number of Palestinians killed in the deadly Israeli attack on Jenin to 10.On Thursday, Israeli forces stormed the flashpoint city of Jenin and the neighboring refugee camp with more than 70 armed vehicles while the regime’s snipers were also deployed on rooftops and heavily armed soldiers opened fire at Palestinian youths who tried to block their way.Israeli media claimed the military operation in Jenin was launched after intelligence from Israel’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, about the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement's intention to carry out a major operation against Israeli targets, adding the “operation aimed to arrest a prominent member of the movement."However, the Palestinian resistance movements confirm the Israeli raid came in the context of recent escalations that have been on the rise, especially in light of the new extremist far-right cabinet headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his hawkish affiliates.Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested. Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.More than 170 Palestinians, including at least 30 children, were killed across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem last year. In January 2023 alone, at least 38 Palestinians including five children have been killed.