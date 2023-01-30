Israeli Regime to Demolish Family Home of Palestinian Fighter

Islam Times - Israeli regime on Sunday prepared to demolish the family home of a Palestinian youth who killed seven people outside a synagogue in occupied East al-Quds, as part of measures by the apartheid regime to punish the relatives of Palestinian fighters.

The step comes as violence rages in the occupied Palestinian territories, which also saw dozens of Palestinians killed this month at the hand of Israeli soldiers and illegal settlers, sparking global alarm.Netanyahu’s radical cabinet took steps towards approving other punitive measures against the families of Palestinian fighters, including stripping them of citizenship rights and deporting them, and promising to expedite gun licenses for Israeli citizens to shoot Palestinians.The moves by Israel, along with escalating violence that has seen 34 Palestinians killed this month alone, further raised tensions as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in the region. Blinken’s high-wire diplomatic act, focused largely on restoring calm, begins on Monday after he completes a brief visit to Egypt.