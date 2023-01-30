0
Monday 30 January 2023 - 11:17

Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bombing Rips Through Mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Story Code : 1038582
Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bombing Rips Through Mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar
The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

"It happened during prayers. A two-storey building has collapsed," an eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV, saying he was just outside the mosque when explosion happened.

"We received 19 dead and over 90 injured from the Peshawar Police Lines blast," said Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading Hospital, referring to the neighborhood. "Many others are in critical condition.”

Al Jazeera reported that details were emerging the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

"We are also getting details … the suicide bomber himself was sitting in the front row of the congregational prayer inside the mosque,” he added.

According to police there were more casualties buried beneath the rubble.

Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove the debrise and carrying wounded people on their shoulders.

Last March, a suicide bomber attacked a Shiite mosque in Peshawar killing 64 people. It was Pakistan's deadliest terror attack since 2018.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
30 January 2023
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
30 January 2023
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
30 January 2023
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
29 January 2023
Nuclear Chief: Iran to Continue Developing Nuclear Power Plants
Nuclear Chief: Iran to Continue Developing Nuclear Power Plants
29 January 2023
Pentagon Think Tank Warns Against ‘Long War’ in Ukraine
Pentagon Think Tank Warns Against ‘Long War’ in Ukraine
29 January 2023
Group of Pentagon Officials Secretly Lobbying Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine: Reports
Group of Pentagon Officials Secretly Lobbying Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine: Reports
29 January 2023
NATO ‘Simulates’ Cyberattacks on Kaliningrad, Moscow Facilities: Russia
NATO ‘Simulates’ Cyberattacks on Kaliningrad, Moscow Facilities: Russia
28 January 2023
N Korea Condemns US Sending Battle Tanks to Ukraine
N Korea Condemns US Sending Battle Tanks to Ukraine
28 January 2023
Yemeni PM Hails Iran Support for Resistance Front
Yemeni PM Hails Iran Support for Resistance Front
28 January 2023
CEOs of Banks Warn Netanyahu: Money Moving Out of “Israel”
CEOs of Banks Warn Netanyahu: Money Moving Out of “Israel”
28 January 2023
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
Trump Says He Would Negotiate End of Ukraine Conflict with 24 Hours
27 January 2023