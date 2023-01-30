Dozens Killed, Injured as Suicide Bombing Rips Through Mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Islam Times - A powerful bomb went off Monday near a mosque and police offices in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 19 and wounded dozens of worshipers, Reuters reported.

The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police."It happened during prayers. A two-storey building has collapsed," an eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV, saying he was just outside the mosque when explosion happened."We received 19 dead and over 90 injured from the Peshawar Police Lines blast," said Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading Hospital, referring to the neighborhood. "Many others are in critical condition.”Al Jazeera reported that details were emerging the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber."We are also getting details … the suicide bomber himself was sitting in the front row of the congregational prayer inside the mosque,” he added.According to police there were more casualties buried beneath the rubble.Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove the debrise and carrying wounded people on their shoulders.Last March, a suicide bomber attacked a Shiite mosque in Peshawar killing 64 people. It was Pakistan's deadliest terror attack since 2018.