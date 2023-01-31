0
Tuesday 31 January 2023 - 07:20

Raisi: Iran’s Enemies Are Seeking to Eliminate the Values Brought by The Islamic Revolution

Raisi’s visit comes as the Islamic Republic of Iran celebrates the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

At the beginning of his speech, the Iranian president urged teaching the values of Imam Khomeini which are based on rationality and wisdom.

Raisi warned that conspiracies and sedition being plotted by the enemy are still seeking to get rid of the values brought by the Islamic Revolution, advising the new generation to learn those values and apply them in their living.

As he reiterated that the enemy seeks to spread despair among the Iranian people, urging the country’s officials to boost hope and confront such conspiracies, Raisi underlined that the government and all officials, who are at the disposal of the Iranian people, must focus on the people’s needs.

“Despite all pressures, the Islamic society will emerge successful, and our people must be full of hope,” the Iranian president concluded.

The Ten-Day Dawn is a ten-day celebration held between 1 and 11 February. Its beginning coincides with the date of Imam Khomeini's return to Iran and its ending with the victory of the Iranian Revolution; a day called Islamic Revolution's Victory Day or 22 of Bahman. 
