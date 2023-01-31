0
Tuesday 31 January 2023 - 08:24

Ayatollah Khamenei: Poverty Not to Be Eliminated Unless Economic Growth Met

During the meeting with a group of entrepreneurs and manufacturers and knowledge-based companies on Monday in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah, Imam Khamenei said, "If we want to eliminate poverty and increase welfare in the country, it won't happen unless economic growth in the country met."

His Eminence also urged the executive bodies in the country to support the development of private enterprises.

Emphasizing that Iran's position in the region and the world should be maintained through economic growth, Imam Khamenei said, "The advancement of a country is largely related to its economic status. When a country's currency becomes weak, its economic potentials decrease, and its prestige and position in the world decrease. We need economic growth in order to maintain the country's position in the region and in the world."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Ali Khamenei addressed the honorable officials who attended the meeting, particularly the Vice President, by advising them to “keep in mind the things that our friends have talked about here.”

“These were not just reports of their activities and achievements. They were reports, [but] there were also complaints along with the reports. And I believe that almost all of the complaints they made here were true. Everything they mentioned in terms of the expectations they have from the government, from the officials, and from myself were correct. Form a committee for all the things that our friends talked about here. Supervisors must definitely be present and used in this committee. [You can benefit from] the gentlemen who spoke here today and others too. Take note of their opinions and follow them up,” His Eminence commanded.
