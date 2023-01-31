Iran Summons Ukraine Envoy over Remarks on Drone Attack in Isfahan

Islam Times - Iran summoned the Ukrainian envoy over controversial remarks made by the senior adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on a recent foiled drone attack in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

In a statement early on Sunday, the Iranian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense units had fended off a drone attack on a military workshop in Isfahan.The ministry said one of the workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.In reaction to the report, the senior adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, took to Twitter Sunday to express his joy over the attack. He said that “Ukraine did warn you.”Iran on Monday summoned the charge d’affaires of Ukraine to explain Podolyak’s remarks on Ukraine’s possible involvement in the attack.Podolyak’s remarks come as Ukraine’s ally, Israel, has been blamed for the foiled attack.The Wall Street Journal said in a report that “Israel carried out the drone attack on an Iranian military center for research and development midnight Saturday.”Citing unnamed American officials and people familiar with the operation, the paper added that the attack targeted “what some sources said was Material and Energy Laboratory of Isfahan with ‘small drones’.”Podolyak’s remarks come as Ukraine and its Western allies, which have fully pumped Ukraine with weapons, have repeatedly claimed that Tehran has provided Russia with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine. Both Iran and Russia have denied the claims