Tuesday 31 January 2023 - 10:07

Israeli Regime's Entity; Cause of All Problems in Region: Lebanese Hezbollah

Sheikh Naim Qassem said the Israeli regime's entity cannot be settled in our region and cannot stop the heroic jihadist operations by these Palestinian youth, adding: "This is an ongoing battle."

According to Al-Ahed News Agency, Sheikh Naim Qassem believes that the destiny of the resistance is to win and the destiny of the occupation is to be defeated.

He commemorated the martyrs in Occupied Palestine, especially the martyred commando Khairy Alqam, who taught the enemies a lesson they will never forget in the heart of the Occupied Palestine, and this is the religious creed of the martyrs.
