Islam Times - An improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a bus carrying Syrian security personnel injured 15 individuals on the Daraa-Damascus highway.

The incident took place as the soldiers were returning from a mission in Daraa province.Seven of the injuries are reported to be severe.Responding police patrols transported the wounded to hospitals for treatment.Investigations continue as authorities work to identify those responsible and pursue legal action.Meanwhile, similar attacks in particular have been on the rise, including in the Damascus countryside.In October 2022, a terrorist bomb attck near the capital Damascus resulted in at least 18 Syrian government soldiers being killed and more than 20 others being injured.The deadly attack occurred when an explosive device attached to a military bus in Damascus countryside went off, killing 18 soldiers and wounding 27 others, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.The attack was considered to be one of the deadliest ones in months against Syrian government troops not on an active front line.There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack, but such assaults bear the hallmark of Takfiri terror factions, particularly the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group, which was defeated in the Arab country but its remnants launch sporadic attacks against civilians and government troops.Foreign-backed militancy has impacted Syria since 2011, resulting in the rise of terrorist groups like Daesh.The Syrian government has accused the US and EU of perpetrating economic terrorism through their unilateral sanctions, contributing to the suffering of the Syrian population.Damascus has also expressed disappointment with the UN for not addressing the destructive actions of parties, including the US and EU, that support terrorism in Syria.