0
Tuesday 31 January 2023 - 22:49

TikTok CEO to Testify Before US Congress Next Month

Story Code : 1038903
TikTok CEO to Testify Before US Congress Next Month
Chew will testify before the House energy and commerce committee on 23 March, Republican representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers confirmed in a statement on Monday, as scrutiny of the Chinese-owned app over data privacy concerns grows.

The news comes after the app was banned on government devices and school campuses in a number of states in recent months, as well as on federal devices after a ban was passed in Congress in December. Next month the House foreign affairs committee plans to hold a vote on a bill aimed at blocking the use of TikTok entirely in the US.

“The Chinese Communist party has neither direct nor indirect control of ByteDance or TikTok,” TikTok’s spokesman. It confirmed on Monday that Chew will testify.

TikTok was first targeted in earnest by the Trump administration in 2020, with a sweeping executive order prohibiting US companies from doing business with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. In the three years since, the company has sought to assure Washington that the personal data of US citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China’s Communist party or anyone else under Beijing’s influence.

While Biden revoked the Trump administration ban in June 2021, the reversal was made with a stipulation that the US committee on foreign investment [CFIUS] conduct a security review of the platform and suggested a path forward to avoid a permanent ban.
Comment


Featured Stories
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
31 January 2023
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
31 January 2023
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
30 January 2023
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
30 January 2023
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
30 January 2023
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
30 January 2023
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
29 January 2023
Nuclear Chief: Iran to Continue Developing Nuclear Power Plants
Nuclear Chief: Iran to Continue Developing Nuclear Power Plants
29 January 2023
Pentagon Think Tank Warns Against ‘Long War’ in Ukraine
Pentagon Think Tank Warns Against ‘Long War’ in Ukraine
29 January 2023
Group of Pentagon Officials Secretly Lobbying Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine: Reports
Group of Pentagon Officials Secretly Lobbying Sending F-16 Jets to Ukraine: Reports
29 January 2023
NATO ‘Simulates’ Cyberattacks on Kaliningrad, Moscow Facilities: Russia
NATO ‘Simulates’ Cyberattacks on Kaliningrad, Moscow Facilities: Russia
28 January 2023