Tuesday 31 January 2023 - 22:50

Netanyahu To Meet with Macron in Paris

Netanyahu – who served as the Zionist regime’s prime minister from 2009 to 2021 and returned to power last month – “will make an official visit to France where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron,” his office said in a statement.

The announcement of his visit, scheduled to last two days, came amid recent spike in ‘Israeli’ violence against the Palestinians.

Macron on Sunday urged ‘Israelis’ and Palestinians to "avoid measures that could fuel the spiral of violence," as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in occupied al-Quds on Monday to discuss steps for ‘de-escalation.’
