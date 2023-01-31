Russia Sends Veiled Threat to ‘Israel’, US Over Iranian Weapons Depot Blast

Islam Times - Russia appeared to issue a veiled threat against the ‘Israeli’ entity and the United States on Monday when it condemned an attack on an Iranian weapons depot, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied al-Quds.

Pentagon press secretary Brig.-Gen. Patrick Ryder said no US military forces were involved in the explosion at Isfahan over the weekend. The Tel Aviv regime, as is its policy in such attacks, has neither denied nor confirmed its involvement.The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, however, reported that the Zionist entity was behind the attack. There is speculation that the facility was connected either to Iran’s nuclear program or to its production of the kind of missiles or drones that could have been shipped to Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine.The attack occurred as CIA Director William Burns was in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday: “We strongly condemn any provocative efforts that have the potential to provoke an uncontrolled escalation of tensions in a region that’s far from being peaceful as it is,” according to a statement published by the TASS news agency.“Such destructive actions could have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East,” it said. “That has to be understood by the organizers of the brazen raid, their backers and those who are gloating over the issue, holding on to the futile hope for the weakening of Iran.”Pundits have presumed that the “organizers” the Russian Foreign Ministry referenced in its statement was ‘Israel’ and that the “backers” it spoke of referred to the Biden administration.