0
Wednesday 1 February 2023 - 13:50

Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks

Story Code : 1039004
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
An Iraqi security source reported that eight Grad missiles hit the Zelikan military base in Mosul on Wednesday morning.

According to the source, the casualties from the attack are still unknown.

Some news sources reported that the base was targeted with 20 rockets.

Zelikan military base, which is the headquarters of Turkish forces in the east of Mosul, has repeatedly been the target of rocket attacks in recent months.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

Iraq has demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from its soil and considers Ankara's excuse for keeping Turkish troops inside Iraqi territory unacceptable.
Comment


Featured Stories
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
31 January 2023
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
31 January 2023
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
30 January 2023
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
Republicans Don’t Want A Muslim in Congress: Ilhan Omar
30 January 2023
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
US ‘Main Beneficiary’ of Ukraine Crisis: Russia’s Deputy FM
30 January 2023
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
Japan, Netherlands Join US in Limiting Exports of Chip-Making Equipment to China
30 January 2023
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
Report: UK Military Spied on Lockdown Critics
29 January 2023