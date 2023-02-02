Hezbollah Wants a President Who Does Not Present Resistance Achievements to Enemies: MP Raad

Islam Times - Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, stressed that Hezbollah wants a president who neither backstabs the Resistance nor presents its achievements to the enemies.

MP Raad emphasized that the US administration controls the monetary policy in Lebanon, which has caused all the woes in the country.

For his part, Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook indicated that Hezbollah is ready to cooperate with all the Lebanese parties to reach an agreement on the presidential elections.

Sheikh Qawook added that all the foreign interventions will fail to impose the new president on the Lebanese parliament.

Addressing a memorial service in Southern Lebanon, MP Raad affirmed that electing a new president paves the way to the socioeconomic solutions in Lebanon.