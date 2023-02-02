0
Thursday 2 February 2023 - 10:37

Israel Demolishes 2 Palestinian Houses in W. Bank despite Having Building License

Story Code : 1039158
Israel Demolishes 2 Palestinian Houses in W. Bank despite Having Building License
Beit Jala mayor, Issa Qassis, told WAFA that the occupation forces demolished a one-story house that was under construction in the Cremisan area of Beit Jala and al-Walaja, northwest of Bethlehem, owned by a local resident under the pretext of not having a permit.
 
He pointed out that the occupation forces demolished the house despite the fact that the owner had obtained a decision from an Israeli court not to stop construction on his house.
 
Meanwhile, the head of al-Walaja village council, Khader Abu al-Tin, told WAFA that a large force, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed Ein Jweiza area, northeast of al-Walaja, and demolished a 100-square-meter house belonging to a local resident under the pretext of not being licensed.
 
He pointed out that Ein Jweiza has been targeted for years for Israeli settlement projects and that many Palestinian-owned homes were either demolished or notified of demolition or cessation of work on them.
 
He said Israeli regime wants to empty the area of its Palestinian residents in order to use it for its illegal settlement enterprise.
