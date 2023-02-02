0
Thursday 2 February 2023 - 21:48

Israel Warned against Supplying Weapons to Ukraine

It came after the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he was "considering" military aid to Kiev.

"With regard to the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, we do not classify countries according to geography. However, we say that all countries that deliver weapons must understand that we will consider these weapons as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces," said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Any attempt, implemented or even announced but not yet implemented, to supply additional or new weapons leads to and will lead to an escalation of this crisis," Zakharova warned.

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February last year, the Israeli regime has adopted a cautious stance towards Moscow and sought to remain neutral.
