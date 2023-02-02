0
Thursday 2 February 2023 - 22:17

“Israel’s” AG: Bibi Barred from Dealing with Judicial Overhaul due to Corruption Trial

Story Code : 1039259
The pronouncement drew a sharp response from the so-called “Justice” Minister Yariv Levin, who accused Baharav-Miara herself of having a conflict of interest in opposing the reforms.

Her warning comes following a petition filed by “the Movement for Quality Government” to the “High Court of Justice” last month demanding that the attorney general draw up an updated conflict of interests’ arrangement for Netanyahu after he took office as premier once again in January.

“In your role as prime minister, you must refrain from initiatives involving the legal system within the framework known as ‘the legal reform,’” wrote Baharav-Miara in a letter that was published on Thursday.

She further continued: “This is due to the reasonable suspicion of a conflict of interests between issues pertaining to the legal proceedings against you, and the array of legislative initiatives and their substantive components” that the government is advancing in its package of legal reforms.”
