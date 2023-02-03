0
Friday 3 February 2023 - 09:05

Household Water Bills in England and Wales to Rise By 7.5% From April

Story Code : 1039311
Household Water Bills in England and Wales to Rise By 7.5% From April
Industry body Water UK said the 7.5% increase would see customers pay around £1.23 per day on average – an increase of 8p per day or an average £31 more on last year’s charges.

Consumer groups warned the rise could prove the tipping point for the one in five customers already struggling to pay.

But Water UK argued that water bills remained lower in real terms than they were a decade ago and said this year’s increase reflected higher energy costs, with water firms using around 2% of the nation’s electricity.

Firms were set to invest a further £70 billion to “eliminate harm” from storm overflows and increase water supplies by building new reservoirs and national water transfer schemes, it said, adding that they were “acutely aware of the impact of price rises on lower income and vulnerable customers” and had recently increased the level of support they offered by more than £200 million.

Water UK director of policy Stuart Colville said: “With an average increase of around 60p a week, most customers will again see a below-inflation increase in their water bill. However, we know that any increase is unwelcome, particularly at the moment.”

The Consumer Council for Water [CCW] said regional variations and factors such as whether a customer is metered and how much water they use meant some households could face rises significantly above – or below – the average.

And it said the postcode lottery of social tariff schemes meant many customers who cannot afford their bill “slip through the net.”

CCW chief executive Emma Clancy said: “Water is essential for all of us so no-one should be worried about being able to afford their bill. These increases will bring more uncertainty to struggling households at a time when they can’t be certain they will get the help they need.”

Jess Cook, water poverty lead at National Energy Action [NEA], said: “Social tariffs are essential for low-income households. Discounted water bills for those struggling to pay can stop the most vulnerable from cutting back or running up debt when they can ill afford to do so.”

 “With water bills rising 7.5% on average during this cost-of-living crisis, it’s more vital than ever that access to a social tariff should be made fairer, more consistent, and accessible to everyone who needs it, regardless of where they live.”
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
31 January 2023
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
31 January 2023
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
30 January 2023