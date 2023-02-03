Netanyahu, Macron Discuss Iran, Other Regional Issues at Paris Meeting

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, met with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday night in Paris, during a three-day official visit.

The two spoke about “Iran's nuclear threat” and how to deter the Islamic Republic in the Middle East. Netanyahu urged the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] to be listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union, pushing for more sanctions on Iran.Macron released a statement after the meeting, condemning what he claimed to be Iran's "headlong rush" in its nuclear program, which "would inevitably have consequences."The meeting lasted for about three hours at the Élysée Palace, the French presidential home.