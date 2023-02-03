0
Friday 3 February 2023 - 10:17

FM Spokesman Rejects Discovery of Alleged Iranian Arms Bound for Yemen

Story Code : 1039330
FM Spokesman Rejects Discovery of Alleged Iranian Arms Bound for Yemen
Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday night that such accusations were politically motivated and meant to mislead the public world opinion.

"Suppliers of arms for aggressors and enablers of the blockade on the oppressed people of Yemen are in no position to accuse others," he added.

He added that those countries which, openly and as part of military deals, help with the aggression against Yemen and are directly involved in the inhumane siege of Yemen, through arms sales and intelligence sharing, such countries are in no position to level accusations against others.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that these governments had better end their opportunistic and profiteering approach to the oppressive war as soon as possible instead of misleading the world and dodging their responsibility for this war that has been imposed on the defenseless and oppressed people of Yemen.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
31 January 2023
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
31 January 2023
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
30 January 2023