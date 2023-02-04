Five Injured in Southern Syria’s Car Bomb Explosion

Islam Times - Five people were injured in a car bomb explosion in the southern region of Syria.

The attack occurred near the Al-Dahieh bridge in the western part of Daraa city.A medical source, employed at one of the hospitals in Daraa province, confirmed that two people with light to moderate injuries were admitted to the hospital for treatment, Syrian Arab News Agency reported, adding that the Syrian Red Crescent transferred three other victims of the explosion to the Al-Rahma Hospital in Daraa.In a separate incident, six security personnel were injured in a terrorist attack.Two explosive devices targeted their patrol vehicle on the Al-Mazirib-Al-Yadoudeh road in the outskirts of Daraa.