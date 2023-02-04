0
Saturday 4 February 2023 - 22:15

One Killed in Energodar’s Terrorist Attack: Russian Official

Vladimir Rogov said that the early explosion resulted in at least one death. He labeled the event as a terrorist attack.

In a preliminary investigation, the neighborhood police unit identified the victim as one of its officers, according to the TASS news agency.

The official added that the explosion, which occurred in a residential area, had enough force to completely destroy a nearby car as well as break glass in apartment buildings that reached the ninth story.

Rogov posted footage purportedly shot at the scene, in which a firefighter can be seen dousing flames at the site of a car wreckage.

Zaporozhye Region, formerly a part of Ukraine, joined Russia last year after people living there voted in a referendum for the transition. Kiev dismissed the ballot as a “sham.” Energodar is notable as the site of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest atomic facility in Europe.
