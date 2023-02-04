New Palestinian Martyred in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - “Israeli” occupation forces have martyred a new Palestinian man south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, bringing the number of Palestinian fatalities from the continuous “Israeli” barbarism this year to 36.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that Abdullah Samih, 25, was martyred a few minutes after being critically injured by “Israeli” occupation soldiers at Hawwara checkpoint.Meanwhile, “Israeli” sources claimed that Samih tried to grab a soldier’s gun.Also on Friday, “Israeli” settlers and military attacked a peaceful tree-planting event in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem.Scores of army-guarded “Israeli” settlers physically assaulted and fired rubber-coated shots at local Palestinian activists who were taking part in the event on land near the town threatened with “Israeli” confiscation.The occupation forces also used pepper gas against participants, injuring three people who were transferred to hospital for medical treatment.Earlier on Friday, “Israeli” forces conducted raids across the West Bank, arresting nine Palestinians. They arrested an ex-prisoner in Nablus, three others in Tubas, two in Jenin, and three in Al-Khalil.