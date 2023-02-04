0
Saturday 4 February 2023 - 22:45

“Israel’s” Political Chaos: Mass Protests as Opposition Warns of Regime Change

Story Code : 1039616
“Israel’s” Political Chaos: Mass Protests as Opposition Warns of Regime Change
This comes as the opposition plans more mass protests against the government’s plans for sweeping changes to the “judiciary.”

In this context, opposition leader Yair Lapid said Friday he would not negotiate with the coalition, as the government was not seeking reform but “regime change.” 

The “Yesh Atid” party leader repeated his call for the entity’s President Isaac Herzog to form an independent commission that would propose justice reform, saying this would be a more trustworthy format.

Saturday night was to see the latest in a line of weekly protests against the “scheme” across the entity amid inclement weather, with the largest rally once again planned for central Tel Aviv and other demonstrations planned in Occupied Al-Quds, Haifa, Beir Sebaa and numerous other towns.

Speaking to Channel 12, Lapid characterized the government of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a group of criminals here who are passing laws to save themselves from [legal] trouble.”

Despite objections by the “Israeli” attorney general, the so-called “Supreme Court chief” and numerous other leaders, Bibi’s government has vowed to press forward with its legislative plans. 

According to Channel 12, the coalition officials hope to bring the amendments to a first plenum vote by the end of February.

The proposals would grant the government total control over the appointment of judges, including “Supreme Court justices”; severely limit the High Court of Justice’s ability to strike down legislation; and allow the Knesset to re-legislate laws the court does manage to annul with a majority of just 61 of the Knesset’s 120 MKs.
