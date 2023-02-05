0
Sunday 5 February 2023 - 10:22

Musk Found Not Liable in Trial Over 2018 ’Funding Secured’ Tweets

Story Code : 1039673
Musk Found Not Liable in Trial Over 2018 ’Funding Secured’ Tweets
The jury returned with a unanimous verdict roughly two hours after beginning deliberations. Musk was not present when the verdict was read, tweeting after that he was "deeply appreciative" of the jury's decision.

Nicholas Porritt, a lawyer for the investors, said, "We are disappointed with the verdict and are considering next steps." The plaintiffs had claimed billions in damages.

Tesla shareholders claimed Musk misled them when he tweeted on August 7, 2018, that he was considering taking the company private at $420 per share and had "funding secured." Likewise, they say Musk lied when he tweeted later that day that "investor support is confirmed."

During closing arguments, Porritt said Musk is not above the law and should be held liable. He said, according to Reuters, "This case ultimately is about whether rules that apply to everyone else should also apply to Elon Musk."

Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro countered that Musk's "funding secured" tweet was "technically inaccurate" but that investors only cared that Musk was considering a buyout. "The whole case is built on bad word choice," he said. "Who cares about bad word choice? Just because it's a bad tweet doesn't make it fraud."
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
US Did Not Discuss Possibility of Supplying Kiev with F-16s at High Level: Report
31 January 2023
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
Sensitive Information Extracted from Israeli Spy Drone Captured by Hamas
31 January 2023
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
‘Israel’ Behind Foiled Drone Attack on Iran’s Defense Facility: Report
30 January 2023