Sunday 5 February 2023 - 11:24

Maduro Stresses Strengthening of Iran-Venezuela Cooperation

In the meeting held on Friday in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, Maduro and Amir Abdollahian revised the process of cooperation between Venezuela and Iran, stressing on accelerating the implementation of the projects between the countries, as well as being vigilance in defending the national interests against external pressures.

Maduro pointed to the experiences of the two countries in facing common challenges, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to Maduro's visit to Tehran and the signing of the comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Venezuela, Amir Abdollahian said that the visit was a milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

He added that it is important to quickly implement the reached agreements in the direction of strengthening cooperation.

Maduro also conveyed his greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.
