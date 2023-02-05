Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev

Islam Times - In the event of Ukraine's attack on Russia, Moscow is ready to use all types of weapons depending on the nature of the threats, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"Our response could be anything. The Russian president has made this quite clear. We have no restrictions and are prepared to use all kinds of weapons depending on the nature of the threats," Medvedev said as cited by Sputnik.He emphasized that in accordance with the doctrinal documents, including Russia's state policy on nuclear deterrence, the response will be "swift, firm and convincing."On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Russian forces would respond to the delivery of longer-range Western weapons to Kiev by trying to push Ukrainian forces further away from its borders to create a safe buffer zone.Lavrov told state TV that everybody wanted the conflict in Ukraine to end, but that the West's support for Kiev was playing an important role in how Russia approached the campaign.US officials say that Washington was preparing a new package of military aid worth $2.2 billion which is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time.The Kremlin said on Wednesday that longer-range rockets would escalate the conflict but not change its course.