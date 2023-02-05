MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration

Islam Times - Russian Senators called on Members of the European Parliament to publicly censure the desecration of the Quran in European countries.

The recent Quran desecration incidents in Sweden and the Netherlands have drawn widespread condemnation in the world.Senators in Russia urged the MEPs to take measures to protect the believers and bring the perpetrators to responsibility, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on her Telegram channel Saturday."Russian Senators call on Members of the European Parliament to publicly condemn radical extremists’ actions as a display of religious intolerance and to take measures to protect the freedom of religion of the Muslims and representatives of other religions and to bring those guilty of these provocations to responsibility," Matviyenko said.The Speaker noted that her colleague expressed a decisive protest in regards to the recent Islamophobic actions in Sweden and the Netherlands during the last meeting."I completely support my colleagues and I consider the desecration of the Quran an act of barbarism and xenophobia," Matviyenko said, TASS reported.She noted that Russia is a unique country, where people of various nationalities and religions have been living peacefully and with respect for each other for ages. According to the Speaker, "the desecration of the Quran shocks not only Muslims, but representatives of all religions of Russia.""This is why we are particularly outraged by the absence of proper reaction to the actions of extremists from governments and parliaments of European states. The enabling of the radicals by law enforcement and local authorities is appalling," Matviyenko concluded.